Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Nov. 17—VALDOSTA — A traffic stop Monday led to a drug arrest, police said.

At 7:42 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle with no headlights on, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The officer claimed to smell marijuana in the car and found narcotics, including marijuana and methamphetamine, the statement said. He also found a digital scale inside of the car.

The driver, a 36-year-old Valdosta man, is charged with possession of methamphetamine (felony), possession of marijuana (felony), possession of a Schedule I narcotic (felony) and possession of drug-related objects (misdemeanor), police said. He was also cited for driving under the influence, open container and driving without headlights.

"This officer did a great job not only preventing these drugs from being distributed into the community but also getting an impaired driver off of the streets," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.