Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Columbus

It began with a traffic stop and ended with one person being arrested.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, a Columbus, Georgia officer, tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver, Malcolm Crouch, 28, refused to pull over and kept driving.

He eventually pulled over, got out of the car, and tried to flee.

Officers found 198 grams of marijuana, 907 grams of promethazine and a gun.

Crouch was arrested and is currently facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, possession of a schedule narcotic, and obstruction of police.

