Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Pittsburgh’s South Side

A man is behind bars after he was pulled over and deputies found drugs in the car in Pittsburgh’s South Side Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, deputies patrolling South Side saw suspicious activity involving a black SUV at the BP on East Carson Street around 9 p.m.

The license plate had a tinted covering over it, so deputies initiated a traffic stop at First National Bank on East Carson Street.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, Michael Kagan, 45, admitted to the deputies who approached his window that his license was suspended.

The deputies saw brass knuckles in the center console and asked for consent to search the car, according to the sheriff’s office. Kagan consented and as he was being searched for weapons, deputies found a fabric bag in his waistband with a large amount of cash, around 50 stamp bags of suspected heroin and two clear bags of suspected crack cocaine.

Deputies also confiscated a police scanner and a baton-style weapon from the car, the sheriff’s office said.

Kagan was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing five drug charges, including two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver.

