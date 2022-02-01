Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Darke County

Feb. 1—Darke County Sheriff's deputies seized suspected methamphetamine and arrested a driver during an early Tuesday traffic stop in Ansonia.

A deputy who stopped Landon Elijah Brecht, 37, around 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of East Canal Street for a traffic violation spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

K9 Bear indicated a positive alert on the vehicle. A bag containing approximately 194 grams of suspected meth was found during a subsequent search, deputies said.

Brecht was arrested and booked into the Darke County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of drugs.