Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Harlingen

Jul. 18—HARLINGEN — A Houston man and woman are facing charges after police arrested them with drugs and two pistols during a traffic stop.

A judge ordered Jose Angel Montalvo, 17, held on a total of $45,000 bail while setting $25,000 bail for Ruby Ann Acosta, 49.

Montalvo faces three second-degree felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; firearm theft, a state jail felony; two misdemeanor counts of unlawfully carrying a firearm; and a misdemeanor count of tampering with a firearm's identification number.

Meanwhile, Acosta faces a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, a police canine officer pulled over a car Acosta was driving northbound on Interstate 69 near Harrison Avenue.

During a search, police found 539 Fentanyl pills with a weight of 135.5 grams; 901 Alprazolam pills; 224 grams of liquid codeine; and two semi-automatic pistols.