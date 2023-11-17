Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Nov. 17—HIGH POINT — A traffic stop this week at an intersection in the southwestern part of the city led to an arrest of a man on narcotics and firearm charges.

A High Point Police Department officer on patrol just after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday saw a 2012 Nissan Frontier fail to stop at the intersection of Ward Avenue and Redding Drive. The driver consented to a search of the car, police said.

Officers found nearly 35 grams of heroin, about 3 grams of amphetamine and methamphetamine and a little more than 5 grams of marijuana, according to a police incident report. Officers also seized a Bers Thunder .380-caliber pistol.

Juan Manuel Soto-Ramirez, 44, of Jamestown, was arrested without incident and charged with felony trafficking of heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, according to police.

Soso-Ramirez was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point. His bond was set at $205,000 secured.