Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Nov. 15—MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County Deputies conducted a traffic stop Friday that resulted in the arrest of two people on drug charges.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 88 near mile marker 44 for a traffic violation, said Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker in a press release Saturday. The vehicle fled deputies at a high rate of speed, and the Illinois State Police alerted law enforcement through its emergency radio network.

Lee County sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle later in Dixon, Illinois. Two men fled the car on foot. Law enforcement suspected that they had a firearm., the press release said. The men were apprehended.

The driver, Darquez D. Bonner, age 28 of Rock Island, Illinois, was charged in Whiteside County with fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, possession of a substance containing between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis and intent to deliver cannabis.

The passenger, Kane K. Jackson, age 24 of Geneseo, Illinois, was charged with possession of a substance containing between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis and intent to deliver cannabis.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office seized $8,419 in U. S. currency and the 2007 Ford Focus. Both Bonner and Jackson were remanded to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond, the sheriff's department said.

Whiteside County was assisted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Dixon Police Department, the Illinois State Police, the Ogle County Sheriff's Office and Slim-N-Hanks Towing.