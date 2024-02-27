Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Priceville

Feb. 26—A Huntsville man is accused of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl and driving under the influence after his arrest Saturday night by Priceville Police.

Clifford Earl Toney, 54, is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, DUI and misdemeanor charges, according to the department.

Police said officer Lucas Ferrell and reserve officer Clayton Hensley pulled Toney over at 11 p.m. for a minor traffic violation near Alabama 67 and Interstate 65.

The officers took Earl to Morgan County Jail, where he was being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

