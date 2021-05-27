Traffic stop leads to drug charges, 2 arrests

The Telegraph

The Duke of Sussex is to reunite with Oprah Winfrey to "go deeper" into the mental health stories explored in their Apple TV series. The pair will join participants and experts to host a "town hall" discussion entitled The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward, which will air on Friday. Harry's Archewell website said the programme would begin to answer the question: "Where do we go from here?" In the series broadcast last week, the Duke lambasted the parenting skills of his father, the Prince of Wales. He criticised Charles for expecting his sons to endure the pressures of royal life, and accused his family of "total neglect" when his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, was feeling suicidal amid harassment on social media. Harry also revealed he turned to drink and drugs as he dealt with the trauma of his mother's death in later life. The Archewell website said: "In The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey reunite with participants and experts from the series for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging discussion to build on their initial conversations around mental health and wellbeing." "The subjects go deeper into their own stories from the series, the experts share their guidance, and together they begin to answer the critical question: Where do we go from here?". It added: "The insightful and expansive town hall features members of The Me You Can't See advisory board, as well as series participants including Glenn Close; Zak Williams, a mental health advocate and speaker; and Ambar Martinez, an author and OnTrack NY peer counsellor." The Duke's future relationship with his father, his brother the Duke of Cambridge and the rest of the Windsors has been brought into question following his frank remarks and his and the Duchess's bombshell sit-down interview with Winfrey earlier in the year. Here's a recap of what the Duke covered during the Apple TV show. Harry accuses Royal family of 'total neglect' The Duke of Sussex has accused the royal family of "total neglect" in his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey. During the first three episodes of Apple TV's The Me You Can't See, Harry addressed traumatic memories from his childhood, including the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and harassment on social media of he and his wife Meghan. "Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect," he told Winfrey, referring to his attempts to get assistance from his family with the attacks levelled at the Sussexes online. "We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job." The duke also told Winfrey his family did not speak about Diana's death and expected him to just deal with the resulting press attention and mental distress. "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well it was like that for me so it's going to be like that for you'," Harry said. "That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite - if you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, that you can make it right for your kids," he said. The now 36-year-old said his family told him to "play the game" and life would improve. But he objected, telling Winfrey: "I've got a hell of a lot of my mum in me. "The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth." Alcohol and drugs 'masked' trauma of Diana's death, says Harry The Duke of Sussex has said the trauma of his mother's death led him to use alcohol and drugs to "mask" his emotions and to "feel less like I was feeling". Harry was just 12 when Diana, Princess of Wales, died in August 1997 in a car crash while being pursued by the press in Paris. The royal addressed traumatic memories from his childhood including the moment he was famously photographed with his brother, father, uncle and grandfather walking behind Diana's coffin at her funeral. "For me the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horses' hooves going along the Mall," the 36-year-old told his series co-host Oprah Winfrey. "It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along doing what was expected of me. (I was) showing one tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing: This was my mum - you never even met her." The series focuses on mental health, with Harry telling Winfrey the trauma of the loss caused him to suffer anxiety and severe panic attacks from ages 28 to 32. "I was just all over the place mentally," he said. "Every time I put a suit on and tie on ... having to do the role, and go, 'right, game face', look in the mirror and say, 'let's go'. Before I even left the house I was pouring with sweat. I was in fight or flight mode." He said: "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling." He told Winfrey he would drink a week's worth of alcohol on a Friday or Saturday night "not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something". During the programme the duke also accused of "total neglect" when his wife Meghan was feeling suicidal amid harassment on social media. That alleged abandonment was one of the "biggest reasons" the couple left the UK, Harry said. "Certainly now I will never be bullied into silence," he added. Therapy 'equipped me to take on anything' The Duke of Sussex says therapy has "equipped me to take on anything" in the latest of the series of documentaries about mental health he is making with Oprah Winfrey. In episode five of The Me You Can't See for Apple TV, Harry said he would not have been able to stand attacks by the media without treatment. "Therapy has equipped me to be able to take on anything - that's why I'm here now, that's why my wife is here now," he said. "Without therapy, without doing the work, we would not be able to withstand this." He added: "I'm now more comfortable in my own skin, I don't get panic attacks. "I have learned more about myself in the last four years than I have in the 32 years before that - I have my wife to thank for that." Harry continued: "Now, I'm on my way to having healed that part of my life, those younger years, and having a clarity of perspective that I never, ever thought that I would get. "I am still the person that I was, but I'm just a better version of that. I kind of feel as if this was always meant to be." Referring to he and his wife's bombshell interview with Oprah that aired in March, he said the decision to take part was driven by "being real, being authentic". He accused both the press and "the firm" - a nickname for the royal family - of working together to smear Meghan ahead of the programme's release. "The interview was about being real, being authentic and hopefully sharing an experience that we know is incredibly relatable to a lot of people around the world, despite our unique, privileged position," he said. "Before the Oprah interview had aired, because of the headlines and the combined efforts of the firm and the media to smear (Meghan) I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying into her pillow." Harry said Meghan had not wanted to wake him because he was "already carrying too much". "That's heartbreaking. I held her, we talked, she cried, she cried and she cried," he said. He continued: "I like to think we were able to speak truth (in the interview) in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing." Harry accused the media of "desperately trying to control the narrative", adding: "They know if they lose it, the truth will come out." But the duke said: "I have never had any anger through this, I've always had compassion." Talking about relocating to the states, he said: "Making this move was really scary, at every possible opportunity the forces that were working against us tried to make it impossible." He continued: "I have no regrets. It is incredibly sad but now I have no regrets at all because now I'm in a place where I feel I should have been four years ago." Harry said he had "no doubt" Princess Diana would have been very proud of him, saying: "I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live. "So not only do I know that she's incredibly proud of me, but that she's helped me get here." He added: "I've never felt her presence more than I have done over the last year." The duke revealed that some of Archie's first words had been "grandma Diana" because of a photo he placed of her in his son's nursery. "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time it makes me really sad, because she should be here." Meghan didn't kill herself because of her concerns Harry would 'lose another woman' The Duke of Sussex has said his wife did not go through with killing herself while she was pregnant, because of her concerns about him "losing another woman". Harry spoke about an occasion when Meghan told him she was suicidal, before a charity event at the Royal Albert Hall in London. In his Apple TV docuseries The Me You Can't See, Harry tells Oprah Winfrey that Meghan cried at the event almost two years ago, while pregnant with their son Archie. Harry said: "Meghan was struggling, and people have seen the photograph of us squeezing each other's hands as we walked into the Royal Albert Hall in London for a charity event - she was six months pregnant at the time. "What perhaps people don't understand is earlier that evening, Meghan decided to share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life. "The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought, she hadn't lost it, she wasn't crazy, she wasn't self-medicating, be it through pills or alcohol, she was absolutely sober, she was completely sane. "Yet in the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up." Harry said the thoughts began less than a year into their marriage. He said: "The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me. "After everything that had happened to my mum, and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby." Harry said he was "somewhat ashamed" of the way he dealt with it, because they had a "quick cuddle" before performing their royal duties. He added: "There wasn't an option to say, 'You know what? Tonight we're not gonna go'. "Because just imagine the stories that come from that." Harry said that the couple gripped each other's hands after Meghan started crying at the event. Help can be found by calling the Samaritans, free at any time, on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org or visiting Samaritans.org.