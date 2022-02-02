Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest

Feb. 2—A Richmond man faces drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop.

Daniel Diles, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure to use a turn signal, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence.

On the afternoon of Jan. 26, an officer with the Richmond Police Department observed Diles operating a motor vehicle on Turpin Drive. According to arrest citations, the officer knew Diles was operating on a suspended license, which was later confirmed by a search through records.

The officer followed Diles to Moberly Avenue and allegedly saw Diles make a right turn onto North Moberly Avenue without making a turn signal. From there, a traffic stop was conducted, and the arresting officer saw a female passenger in the car place something inside of her shirt, according to arrest records.

Upon making contact with the officers, Diles gave officers consent to search himself and the vehicle, while a female officer gained consent to search the female passenger. During the search, $328 was located on Diles. While searching the female passenger, the other officer allegedly found a small black zip up pouch. Text in the citation stated the female passenger immediately claimed it belonged to Diles and he had given it to her to hide — which he confirmed while also saying anything found in the vehicle belonged to him.

The pouch allegedly contained 3.7 grams of a tan powder substance suspected to be heroin. A ziploc bag found in the vehicle contained 10.0 grams of a clear substance suspected to be methamphetamine and another containing 17.2 grams of marijuana. Officers also found a black zip up bag in the floor containing two digital scales with powder on them and a methamphetamine pipe.

Diles was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to answer questions.

According to the citation, he told officers the contraband belonged to him and he had given it to the female passenger to hide upon the traffic stop.

Body cams were active for the arrest.

Other arrests include:

—Cody Murphy, Berea, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—Ricky Lady, Berea, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, first degree fleeing or evading the police on foot, and operating on a suspended license.

—Joseph Reed, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.