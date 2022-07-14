Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge

Jul. 14—Joplin police allegedly seized small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine as well as more than a pound of marijuana when they conducted a traffic stop Monday night on Range Line Road and arrested a Neosho man.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said an officer stopped a pickup truck driven by Joel M. Stebbins, 27, leading to the purported discovery of a syringe containing suspected heroin, about two grams of meth and 482 grams of marijuana.

Stebbins has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.