Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Jul. 14—Joplin police allegedly seized small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine as well as more than a pound of marijuana when they conducted a traffic stop Monday night on Range Line Road and arrested a Neosho man.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said an officer stopped a pickup truck driven by Joel M. Stebbins, 27, leading to the purported discovery of a syringe containing suspected heroin, about two grams of meth and 482 grams of marijuana.

Stebbins has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.

Recommended Stories