Nov. 15—Joplin police purportedly seized 11 grams of methamphetamine Sunday when they stopped a driver near Langston Hughes-Broadway and High Street for a lane violation.

Shawn T. Webb, 50, of Joplin, was taken into custody and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a Joplin Police Department report.

Webb remained in custody Monday with his bond set at $3,000.