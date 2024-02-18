Traffic stop leads to fentanyl arrest of man with multiple warrants out of state, Ga. deputies say

A recent traffic stop in Georgia resulted in a drug arrest of a man with arrest warrants out in multiple states.

On Wednesday, Crisp County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a driver swerving on GA 401/I-75. After requesting the driver’s license and registration, deputies found the driver had multiple warrants out of Maryland and Minnesota.

After deputies opened the driver’s trunk, they smelled marijuana, which resulted in a search. Deputies found four bags of a white substance along with a plastic container with pills and a package of marijuana.

Officials then tested the white substance and it tested positive for fentanyl.

The driver was identified as 48-year-old Milo Yarborough of Royal Oak, Michigan.

Yarborough was charged with trafficking fentanyl. possession with intent to distribute MDMA and possession of marijuana.

