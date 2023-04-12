Traffic stop leads to fentanyl-related arrest

Apr. 11—A traffic stop Saturday night led to the arrest of an Odessa man and the seizure of 2.6 grams of fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pills.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled Devon Dunn, 19, over because he was failing to maintain a single lane while traveling north on Andrews Highway near East 38th Street and his Cadillac Seville wasn't insured.

After smelling marijuana inside the car, the officer searched it and found a handgun under Dunn's seat along with a satchel containing $686 and 2.6 grams of blue pills labeled M30, the report stated.

Dunn's girlfriend told the officer Dunn sold the pills, according to the report.

Dunn was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Dunn remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on surety bonds totaling $41,500. The manufacturing charge is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.