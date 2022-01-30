Traffic stop leads to firearm and narcotics arrest in Merced, police say

A traffic stop led to the arrest of two people on suspicion of weapons and drug charges recently in Merced, according to police.

An officer made the stop when he noticed a white sedan didn’t have a front license plate at West 20th and K streets in Merced, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The driver, Antonio Pedeja, 22, was found to be driving with a suspended license and a search of Pedeja revealed a firearm in his waistband, police said.

After the passenger, Avina Benjamin, 21, was asked to exit the vehicle, officers located two more firearms in the vehicle, they said, along with several hundred fentanyl pills in a plastic bag.

Pedeja and Benjamin were taken to the Merced County Jail, where they were booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property, conspiracy, possession of high capacity magazines, prohibited persons in possession of a firearm, and numerous drug-related offenses.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Jesus Lopez at 209-388-7782 or lopezj@cityofmerced.org.