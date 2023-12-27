Traffic stop leads to firearms charges for Painesville man

Dec. 27—A 29-year-old Painesville man with prior felony convictions has been arrested by Lake County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop, and he now faces several firearms charges along with resisting arrest.

According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office news release, at 1:05 a.m. Dec. 25, a Lake County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Nye Road in Painesville Township on a white Dodge Durango bearing a Florida registration after the deputy observed multiple lane violations on Mentor Avenue.

According to the release, the adult male driver was less than cooperative. He claimed he did not have a license on him and the personal identification information he provided was invalid.

The passenger of the vehicle, also an adult male, was found to have a warrant through the Wickliffe Police Department.

Upon additional attempts to identify the driver and determine his impairment level, he became uncooperative and refused to exit the vehicle. As the deputy opened the driver's door, a firearm was observed on the floorboard at the driver's feet that the driver attempted to conceal.

The deputy and back-up deputies removed the driver and secured the firearm found to be a 9mm loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition. The firearm was not reflected as stolen in the records system.

According to the release, the driver was identified as 29-year-old Delmar Ware of Painesville, whose criminal history revealed he had prior felony convictions. Ware continued to resist arrest.

He was subsequently transported to the Lake County Jail on the following charges: weapons under disability (third-degree felony), improper handling of a firearm (fourth-degree felony), obstructing official business (fifth-degree felony), carrying concealed weapon (fourth-degree misdemeanor) and resisting arrest (second-degree misdemeanor).

Ware was also issued traffic tickets for offenses of no operator's license and marked lanes of travel.

The Sheriff's Department stressed in the release that deputies making traffic stops are increasingly encountering persons carrying unlicensed or stolen weapons.

Such interactions place the safety of deputies and police officers at greater risk, the release stated.