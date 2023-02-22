Traffic stop leads Georgia deputies to find 2 kilos of cocaine, 1 arrested

One person has been arrested after a traffic stop leads to a drug bust.

On Tuesday, Haralson County deputies along with Georgia State Patrol conducted a traffic stop.

Deputies reportedly found two kilos of cocaine weighing 4.4 pounds and a gun.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested and charged with violation of the Georgia controlled substance act, trafficking cocaine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Deputies also seized the suspect’s car.

“One of our biggest goals is to stop drugs from coming into Haralson County,” Sheriff Stacey Williams said. To that end, we will continue to run interdiction; we will continue to run special operations and we will continue the find and arrest those trafficking drugs in Haralson County.”

Williams said this is the eighth drug dealer that has been taken off the streets of Haralson County in the last two months.

“We will continue to pursue and apprehend these people that destroy our communities,” Williams said.

The investigation is ongoing.

