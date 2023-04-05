Traffic stop leads to Harlingen woman's arrest on cocaine distribution charge

Apr. 5—A Harlingen woman stopped for allegedly speeding has been arrested after she was found in possession of about 57 pounds of cocaine, a federal criminal complaint reflects.

According to the criminal complaint, Grisel Lozoya, born in 1968, said she was employed to transport narcotics by a drug trafficking organization for financial gain.

The incident happened at about 8:21 a.m. Tuesday near Kingsville.

The Kleberg County Task Force stopped Lozoya for speeding, the criminal complaint reads.

"A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics," the complaint reads.

A search of Lozoya's Jeep Cherokee led to the discovery of a non-factory compartment located under the rear passenger seat, according to the criminal complaint.

After conducting a further search, 22 bundles wrapped in brown and black tape were found, and inside the bundles was a white substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Homeland Security Investigation Special Agents interviewed Lozoya, and this is when she told them that she was being paid to transport the cocaine, the criminal complaint stated.

Lozoya appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III, where she was charged with one count of knowingly and intentionally possess with intent to distribute 26.2 kilograms of cocaine.

She was ordered to be held without bond, and her next court appearance is scheduled for April 10.