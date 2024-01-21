Traffic stop leads to home raid; multiple guns found in felon’s home

(KRON) – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop that led to a residential search warrant in Santa Rosa.

The SRPD Special Enforcement Team officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Camero with an expired vehicle registration at 5:41 p.m. on Jan. 17. The traffic stop occurred near the intersection of Santa Rosa Avenue and Hearn Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was driving on a suspended license and had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. The driver also was in possession of narcotic paraphernalia, police said.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Santa Rosa resident Isaiah Cook. The passenger was identified as 39-year-old Santa Rosa resident Lydia Jones.

The vehicle’s occupants were removed from the car for a probable cause vehicle search, police said. Officers found additional narcotics paraphernalia, according to authorities.

In Jones’ “personal property”, an unloaded Colt .25 auto handgun was found, according to police. Officers also located a loaded 9 mm handgun concealed in the engine compartment. According to police investigation, both firearms were unregistered as required by law. Officers discovered Cook was a prior convicted felon which prohibited him from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Authorities conducted a search warrant for Cook and Jones’s residence in the 1000 block of Lombardi Lane. The search warrant yielded a loaded, unregistered, 9mm Glock model 19 handgun which was located in Cook’s bedroom.

Cook was arrested and booked for multiple felony weapons charges.

Jones was arrested and booked for felony and misdemeanor weapons charges.

