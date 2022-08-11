Traffic stop leads to illegal drug finds by deputies

Aug. 11—A traffic stop turned into an illegal drug bust for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Narcotics Detectives were conducting surveillance on a suspected drug house in Pulaski County when, at approximately 5:23 PM, narcotics detectives observed a maroon Acura leave the residence. Detectives observed the vehicle commit multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff's office, and Det. Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle.

Detectives approached the vehicle and began identifying the individuals inside of the vehicle. Sergeant Branson Patterson and K-9 Rocky arrived on the traffic stop to assist detectives.

While on the stop, the front seat passenger, Mark Jeffrey, 31, of Michigan, turned over a baggie containing a marijuana to Det. Tan Hudson, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies removed all occupants of the vehicle and began a search of the vehicle, locating a backpack in the front passenger floor board containing additional marijuana and approximately $20,000 in cash, according to the sheriff's office. In the back of the vehicle, deputies located a baggie containing marijuana where James Allen, 25, of Somerset, had previously been sitting, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies also located a backpack in the trunk of the vehicle containing numerous baggies of marijuana, digital scales, and baggies, according to the sheriff's office, which said that that backpack contained numerous packages of candy containing high doses of THC, according to the packaging. The packages were similar to regular candy that could be purchased in stores.

Deputies also located numerous packages of THC gummies, along with THC vape cartridges inside of the back pack, according to the sheriff's office. The brand name on the packages matched the brand name of the marijuana taken from Jeffrey.

Upon arrest of the suspects, detectives located $1,486.00 in cash in the pocket of Jeffrey, according to the sheriff's office.

Jeffrey was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Marijuana over 8 ounces and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Allen was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Marijuana over 8 ounces and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The case remains under investigation by Detective Hudson and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division.

Sheriff Greg Speck asked if you have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact the PCSO tip line at 606-679-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. They can also leave a tip on the webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.