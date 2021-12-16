Traffic stop leads to large drug bust

Dec. 16—A traffic stop led to a large drug bust and the arrest of a Palestine woman early Tuesday morning.

"Officer Martinez did an outstanding job at getting a large amount of illegal drugs off of our streets" Chief Mark Harcrow said. "I am grateful for the hard work these officers are putting in every day to keep our community safe."

According to Harcrow, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, Officer Nicholas Martinez attempted to stop a Mazda passenger car near the intersection of W. Kolstad and Cottage. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued driving, eventually stopping at a house in the 800 block of Louisiana St.

At that home, Martinez detained the driver, identified as Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine.

While speaking with Thompson, Martinez saw narcotics paraphernalia inside the vehicle. During a search of the car, officers found:

—371 grams of suspected methamphetamine

—116 grams of suspected ecstasy

—111 grams of suspected PCP

—19 grams of suspected cocaine

—5 grams of crack cocaine

—13 grams suspected hydrocodone

—2 ounces of suspected K2

—Scales and baggies

—Handgun

Thompson was arrested and transported to the Anderson County Jail on charges of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance penalty group 1, more than four grams, less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, penalty group 2/2A more than four grams less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of controlled substance penalty group 3/4 less than 28 grams; possession of controlled substance penalty group three, less than 28 grams; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; evading arrest with vehicle and unlawful carrying of weapon.