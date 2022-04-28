Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in McKees Rocks

A major drug bust in McKees Rocks led to the seizure of about $100,000 in narcotics.

McKees Rocks Police confiscated 16 bricks of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, oxycodone, marijuana, about $1000 in cash, and all the materials necessary to manufacture even more narcotics. 34-year-year old David Somerville, who was already on parole for federal drug charges, was arrested.

It all started with a traffic stop on River Road. Police say a fast-thinking police officer making the stop spotted ecstasy on Somerville’s seat and moved quickly to get a search warrant for the car. That search led to the discovery of 6,000 empty stamp bags used for packaging heroin. With that evidence, police were able to obtain a second search warrant for Somerville’s home on Russellwood Avenue, where police say they found the drugs in a backpack in Somerville’s bedroom.

McKees Rocks Council President Archie Brinza told Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi that this raid is a major blow to illegal drug dealers in the area and praised the officers who made the bust.

“To get $100,000 (in drugs) off the streets on a traffic stop when it wasn’t in the car was pretty big,” Brinza said. “Thank God, we got it. Thank God our guys did their job and did it to the fullest. They went above and beyond on this traffic stop, I believe.”

Somerville is being held in the Allegheny County Jail facing felony drug charges. His bail is set at $15,000.

