Traffic stop leads to marijuana, firearms and $40,000 in cash

May 9—On Friday, a Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department (WMPD) officer conducted a traffic stop on a blue Alpha Romero for following a car too closely and speeding — 80 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone — on northbound I-65.

WMPD Public Information Officer John Jurkash said the officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, WMPD officers found two Glock semiautomatic handguns, 30 ounces of marijuana, plastic baggies, a measuring scale, four phones and $41,840 in cash.

"It's a pretty significant amount," Jurkash said. "I wouldn't go as far to say it's a huge amount, but it's a significant amount that is definitely more than personal use."

Officers also located a conversion device that can allow a semiautomatic handgun to shoot fully automatic. Such devices are small and compact and mainly used in competitive shooting, Jurkash said Monday. He added the device is legal to own with the proper permits, which the driver did not have.

Sheldon Williams, 25, of Chicago, was arrested and transported to the Boone County Jail in Lebanon where he is being held on preliminary charges of possession of an automatic weapon, possession and dealing of marijuana, and possession of firearms without a license.

Jurkash said the case is still under investigation.