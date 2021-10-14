Traffic stop leads to meth arrest

Oct. 14—A Somerset man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after being found with some 600 doses of methamphetamine on Tuesday.

William Rogers, 44, of Randolph Street, is facing charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Offense, Greater than or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the investigation began with an early morning traffic stop by PCSO Deputy Tan Hudson and Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress on US 27 at the Quality Inn in Somerset.

Rogers was driving 2001 Chevrolet Blazer. During a search of Mr. Rogers and the vehicle, the sheriff's release stated, the officers located 5.3 grams, digital scales, and $2,380 in cash.

With the assistance of Somerset Police Officers Taylor Cundiff and Derrick Glover, the officers searched the Rogers' hotel room at the Quality Inn. During this search, officers located an additional 115.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine as well as items normally associated with the sale and use of illegal drugs. The drugs will be submitted to the KSP Crime Lab for identification.

Sheriff Speck put it in perspective by explaining that 0.2 grams of methamphetamine is an average dose and usually last about 6-8 hours in the body — depending on the individual. According to the release, Rogers had on his person enough methamphetamine for over 26 average doses. In the hotel room, he had enough for approximately 579 doses. A gram (5 doses) of methamphetamine — about the size of a packet of artificial sweetener — will allow the average user to be high for approximately 35 hours.

At press time, Rogers remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. He had been scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday but the outcome of that hearing was not immediately available.

Sheriff Speck asked that if you have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145. You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip on the webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.