Traffic stop leads to meth bust, arrest of two men, Ga. deputies say

A recent traffic stop in Gordon County, led to a drug bust, according to deputies.

On Sep. 7, deputies on Union Grove saw a suspicious sedan.

After searching the inside of the sedan, deputies discovered a large amount of methamphetamine as well as a large amount of synthetic cannabis, all intended for resale.

The two occupants of the sedan, 51-year-old Kevin Christopher O’Shea, Foley, Alabama, and 48-year-old Travis Lester McInnes, age 48, of Loxley, Alabama, were both arrested without incident and lodged in the county jail.

Both O’Shea and McInnes were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in synthetic cannabis, and other drug-related offenses.

Both men remain in jail, according to deputies.

