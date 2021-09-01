Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine, fentanyl confiscation

Aug. 31—MORGANTOWN — A traffic stop on Interstate 68 resulted in the confiscation of about a half-pound of methamphetamine, a Glock.40 caliber pistol, and about 3.16 grams of fentanyl on Aug. 27.

Lenard Jamaal Palmer, 29, of Darby, Pa., is charged with a felony for possession with manufacture /deliver /possess with intent to manufacture /deliver.

West Virginia State Police Trooper A.L. Barnette made the arrest while performing a traffic patrol. According to the criminal complaint, Barnette noticed a vehicle traveling over the speed limit. The vehicle then braked hard and drove slowly in the left lane after it approached the officer.

The complaint states the vehicle then merged into the right lane into a tight space, causing another driver to brake to avoid collision. Barnette then noticed the driver moving erratically inside the vehicle, grabbing toward the passenger-side area.

Morgantown Police Department K9 Officer Palmer had his K9 perform a free air sniff around the vehicle following the traffic stop, which indicated the presence of the narcotics.

Methamphetamine is listed as a schedule II controlled substance by the State of West Virginia, which are drugs with a high potential for abuse that could lead to severe psychological or physical dependence.

