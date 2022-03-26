Traffic stop leads to multiple drug trafficking arrests

Mar. 26—Three men were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop was initiated by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

On March 21, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop, which led to a search warrant being executed at an apartment on Turpin Drive on the same date.

Three men were arrested over the course of the investigation.

Jim Rhorer was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), promoting contraband, and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Robertson was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD), promoting contraband, and prescription of a controlled substance not properly contained.

William Jones was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), and tampering with physical evidence.

In total, 26.1 ggw of methamphetamine, 8.8 ggw of fentanyl, and 3.6 ggw of fentanyl and heroin were seized.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.