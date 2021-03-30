Traffic stop leads to Newbury drug arrest

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·3 min read

Mar. 30—NEWBURY — State police say a defective license plate light led to a Methuen man's arrest on drug distribution charges and a judge's order to hold him on $1,500 cash bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.

Raymond Irizarry, 26, of Strathmore Road was arrested Friday about 9:30 p.m. on Route 1 and charged with possession of Class B and Class D substances to distribute, possession of a Class B substance, a vehicle light violation, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and not having an inspection sticker.

State Trooper Jack Donaldson was driving on Route 1 near Boston Road when he saw a van heading south with a license plate that was not illuminated. Donaldson checked the license plate number and discovered the vehicle had an expired inspection sticker.

The trooper pulled over Irizarry just north of Boston Road. As Donaldson spoke to Irizarry, the trooper noticed the smell of burned marijuana coming from within the van.

"I asked him how much marijuana he had in the vehicle and he stated 'not that much,'" Donaldson wrote in his report.

Donaldson soon learned Irizarry's driver's license was suspended, prompting the trooper to tell him his van would be towed.

Donaldson searched the van before it was towed and found six bags filled with marijuana, a bag containing cocaine and another bag with crack cocaine, according to the trooper's report.

Donaldson also found a digital scale with white powder on it. Inside a red Gucci handbag, Donaldson found a large amount of cash.

"The plastic sandwich bags, digital scales, individually wrapped suspected crack cocaine, large amounts of marijuana and large quantity of U.S. currency are commonly associated with distribution of illegal narcotics," Donaldson wrote in his report.

The report does not say how much cash was found.

The drugs were weighed at the Newbury state police barracks. The six bags of marijuana weighed 6.2 ounces, the crack cocaine weighed 3 grams, and the cocaine weighed about 14 grams, according to Donaldson's report.

Essex County prosecutor Erin McAndrews said when weighed together, the cocaine and crack cocaine came just 1 gram short of Irizarry facing a more serious drug trafficking charge. For that reason, and Irizarry's history of not showing up for court appearances, she asked Judge Allen Swan to impose $2,500 cash bail.

Irizarry's attorney, Anthony Papoulias, asked for $500 cash bail and said his client's two court defaults, both taking place during the same case in 2011, were the result of situations beyond his control.

The first default arose after a court gave him the wrong date to appear. The second default was a result of Irizarry being hospitalized after a car crash.

Swan met the attorneys halfway, setting bail at $1,500 and ordering Irizarry to return to court April 30 for a pretrial hearing.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

