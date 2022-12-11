Traffic stop leads to officer involved-shooting in Jackson, MBI says

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson.

MBI said it happened on Dec. 11, around 1:00 AM.

Capitol Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car, the driver of the car then led police on a car chase that came to a stop near 2803 O’Bannon Street in Jackson, Mississippi, according to a release.

MBI said the driver exited the vehicle and shots were fired; the officer received no injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: