Traffic stop leads to over 100,000 illegal pills seized in Stanly County

Authorities in Stanly County seized over 100,000 illegal pills because of a traffic stop, the sheriff stated Wednesday in a social media post.

There were a lot of illegal drugs in the car during the traffic stop, which led detectives to search a home in Stanly County.

ALSO READ: Locust rookie police officer helps catch suspected serial robber

That was where authorities seized more than 100,000 pills.

Cody Glenn Troutman was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking, opium or heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule II and IV

Maintaining vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

VIDEO: 2 hurt after plane crashes at Boy Scout camp in Stanly County



