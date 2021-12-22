Traffic stop leads to pair of arrests on gun, drug charges

Dec. 22—ALBANY — A routine traffic stop led to the arrests of two Albany men on gun and drug charges, the commander of the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit said in a news release.

Drug Unit Commander Maj. Ryan Ward said that interdiction officers were conducting a traffic detail in the area of West Oakridge Drive and Hemlock Drive when they spotted a vehicle with dark tinted windows, which is a violation of Georgia law. The vehicle was stopped, and during the traffic stop the investigator smelled a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were asked to exit the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, 1.06 pounds of marijuana, a .380 handgun and a digital scale were seized by officers.

Maurice Walker, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Kenneth Kent, 46, also was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and window glazing/tint violation.