Traffic stop leads to police chase, crash in Downtown Pittsburgh

A police chase led to a crash and arrest in Downtown Pittsburgh early Friday morning.

Police said they arrested 43-year-old Lee Chavez of Aliquippa for a DUI crash involving drugs and alcohol.

State police tried to pull Chavez over just after midnight. Police said the vehicle registration was expired and the owner had several active arrest warrants including a felony warrant for aggravated assault.

Chavez initially stopped but as officers approached his car, police said he drove off and led them on a chase through the city.

Police said Chavez then crashed his car and ran off to a parking lot along Fort Duquesne Boulevard. Officers used a Taser stun gun on Chavez before taking him into custody.

Chavez is now in state police custody.

