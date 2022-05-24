Traffic stop leads to police chase in Berea

May 24—A traffic stop in Berea led to a chase and arrest on I-75.

Stephen Dwyte Keel, Berea, was arrested on May 20 and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree fleeing and evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, speeding 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, failure to wear a seat belt, careless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to use or improper signal, failure to produce an insurance card, disregarding traffic conditions, operating on a revoked or suspended license, driving too fast for traffic conditions, and three counts of failure to appear in court.

A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Keel on Chestnut Street in Berea for traffic violations and determined Keel had active warrants out for his arrest.

Keel allegedly fled the scene towards the interstate when the deputy made contact with him. According to a post from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Keel struck a sheriff's office vehicle while merging northbound on exit 76. The chase allegedly continued onto Richmond where the Kentucky State Police (KSP) assisted.

Stop Sticks were deployed and they deflated the front driver side tire on Keel's vehicle. The chase came to a conclusion on the 94 mile marker after the car struck a KSP vehicle.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.