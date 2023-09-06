Traffic stop leads to Richmond woman's arrest for dealing meth, cocaine, fentanyl

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman faces four drug-dealing charges as a result of a Monday traffic stop.

Amanda Mae Smith, 41, was charged Tuesday in Wayne Circuit Court with dealing in meth, dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in cocaine and dealing in a controlled substance.

A Wayne County sheriff's deputy reported that on Monday, he observed a Lexus SUV, driven by Smith, being "visited by known drug users" while parked outside a local convenience store.

The deputy said he followed the SUV, and conducted a traffic stop after observing the vehicle cross the center line on First Street.

A police K-9, Copper, indicated there were controlled substances in the vehicle.

Smith was taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital after saying she was having a heart attack. At the hospital, the deputy said, it was determined she was carrying a bag that contained fentanyl.

She reportedly acknowledged she had lied about experiencing chest pains and was taken to the Wayne County jail, where a search determined she was in possession of another bag that contained more than 38 grams of meth, 10 grams of cocaine and nine grams of fentanyl, along with a "variety of pills."

A search of the SUV and Smith's purse resulted in seizure of a set of digital scales, several packages of suboxone strips, numerous small plastic bags, a ledger alleged to reflect records of drug transactions, and $5,845 in cash.

Two of the dealing charges against Smith are Level 2 felonies carrying up to 30 years in prison, while a third is a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

Smith was released after posting bond at the jail. An initial hearing in her case is set for Sept. 20.

In July, Smith was charged in Wayne Circuit Court with robbery resulting in bodily injury and criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies. Her trial in that case is set for Oct. 10.

According to court records, Smith has been convicted of auto theft, possession of meth, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated.

