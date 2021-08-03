Traffic stop leads to seizure of suspected drugs

Aug. 2—BIDWELL — A Bidwell man has been arrested following a traffic stop on Monday morning where Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin reports suspected narcotics were recovered, along with cash and a firearm.

"This morning, our deputies were out working hard to keep us safe and they performed a traffic stop on an ATV which was being operated on Payne Street in Bidwell," Sheriff Champlin said via a statement. "During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy was able to seize a large amount of what appears to be methamphetamine and heroin from the only driver of the vehicle."

Sheriff Champlin stated the deputy also seized a "large quantity of cash" and a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

"Taken into custody at the scene was Aaron A. Cordell, age 31 of Bidwell, Ohio," the sheriff stated. "Mr. Cordell has been incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of a firearm while under disability. Further charges could be added as the investigation continues."

The sheriff further stated, "This stop is just yet another example of our dedication to safeguarding our communities and preventing these crimes from taking place."