Traffic stop leads to trafficking charges

Mar. 19—Ironton man now facing felony drug charges

Bad driving led to an Ironton man being arrested on drug trafficking charges.

According to a report from the Ironton Police Department, Patrolman Brandon Blankenship was making his rounds when he saw a vehicle make an illegal turn onto South Eighth Street and failed to use a turn signal.

After Blankenship stopped the vehicle and talked to the driver, he observed criminal indicators that led him to investigate further.

During a search of the vehicle, a box was found that had suspected methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl, as well as digital scales.

The driver, Tyler Keeton, 21 of Ironton, later admitted the drugs were his and he was arrested and charged with second-degree felony trafficking in methamphetamine within the vicinity of a school/juvenile and fourth-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl within the vicinity of a school/juvenile.

Officers seized the drugs, digital scales, and cash suspected of being proceeds of drug trafficking.

If you suspect drug activity in your area, call the IPD drug tip line at 740-534-5830.