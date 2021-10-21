Traffic stop leads to two arrests

Oct. 21—Two individuals are facing multiple drug-trafficking charges following an early-Monday traffic stop.

Nancy F. Crout, 39, of Nicholasville, and Joseph Wilson, 52, of Louisville, have each been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Offense, over 2 grams methamphetamine); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Offense, Fentanyl); second-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Offense, less than 20 dose units); and third-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Offense, less than 20 dose units).

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the charges stem from the observations of Deputy Tan Hudson while he was on routine patrol in the early morning hours. Hudson was in the middle of one traffic stop when, according to the sheriff's release, he observed a vehicle "operating suspiciously" and turning down West Frog Hollow Road.

Once he completed the traffic stop, Dep. Hudson followed the vehicle's path and found it "blacked out" in a driveway. The deputy parked to observe until it left the residence. Hudson initiated a traffic stop when he saw the driver commit a traffic violation.

PCSO reported that Crout, the driver, advised Dep. Hudson that they stopped on West Frog Hollow Road to switch drivers because Wilson didn't have a valid license.

Crout then gave consent for Dep. Hudson to search the vehicle, according to the release. He, along with Dep. Nathan Meadows, found a baggie containing approximately 10 Xanax in the middle of the car; a stolen handgun as well as suspected methamphetamine and Xanax in Crout's purse; and a Nike bag in the backseat with approximately 55 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 10 grams of Fentanyl, 2 suspected Xanax, 11 suspected Gabapentin, baggies, and digital scales. Deputies also located a bottle with approximately 30 Xanax and approximately $750 in cash.

PCSO stated that the drugs will be submitted to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab for identification.

Story continues

Crout and Wilson were transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where they remained at press time. Crout was additionally charged with Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess, Rear License Not Illuminated, and Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon. Both pleaded not guilty at arraignment and are scheduled for preliminary hearings on October 27 in Pulaski District Court.

Dep. Tan Hudson is continuing the investigation.

Sheriff Greg Speck asked that if you have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact PCSO at 606-678-5145. You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip on the PCSO webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.