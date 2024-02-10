Traffic stop leads two arrests for suspected meth in Gun Barrel City
HENDERSON COUTNY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested on Friday in Gun Barrel City after a traffic stop led to the confiscation of suspected methamphetamines.
Deputy Jude Bonner, saw a vehicle with defective equipment on Valleyview Drive in Gun Barrel City and conducted a traffic stop, officials said.
Edwin Walker, 34 of Mabank, was driving the vehicle and Odie Mcgibboney, 50 of Gun Barrel City, was a passenger, according to the sheriff’s office. Walker reportedly had an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance and narcotics investigator Jonathan Daille stopped at the scene to assist.
Daille reportedly saw suspected methamphetamines in a nearby ditch and Bonner reportedly learned that the suspected methamphetamines came from inside the vehicle.
Walker was arrested for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Mcgibboney was also arrested for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
They are both being held at the Henderson County Jail.
