Traffic stop leads two arrests for suspected meth in Gun Barrel City

HENDERSON COUTNY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested on Friday in Gun Barrel City after a traffic stop led to the confiscation of suspected methamphetamines.

Deputy Jude Bonner, saw a vehicle with defective equipment on Valleyview Drive in Gun Barrel City and conducted a traffic stop, officials said.

Edwin Walker, 34 of Mabank, was driving the vehicle and Odie Mcgibboney, 50 of Gun Barrel City, was a passenger, according to the sheriff’s office. Walker reportedly had an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance and narcotics investigator Jonathan Daille stopped at the scene to assist.

Daille reportedly saw suspected methamphetamines in a nearby ditch and Bonner reportedly learned that the suspected methamphetamines came from inside the vehicle.

Walker was arrested for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Edwin Walker, 34 of Mabank, photo courtesy of Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mcgibboney was also arrested for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Odie Mcgibboney, 50 of Gun Barrel City, photo courtesy of Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

They are both being held at the Henderson County Jail.

