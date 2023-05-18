Traffic stop leaves Athens officers injured

May 17—Athens Police Officer Matthew Halbert and his training officer, Corporal Melissa Goss, who were injured, have since been treated and released, after pulling over a silver four-door sedan during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Jonathan Street Monday, May 15.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered an outstanding warrant for the passenger of the vehicle and suspected the driver might be in possession of narcotics. While officers investigated further, the driver fled the scene. After trying to chase and apprehend the driver, Officer Goss broke her femur.

With the help of nearby onlookers, Officer Halbert was able to detain the driver, but Officer Halbert suffered a sprained knee during the altercation. Both officers were transported to UT Health Athens for medical treatment. Officer Halbert was treated and released, while Cpl. Goss was held overnight before being released.

The driver was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport, and Tampering/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair and the passenger was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

The investigation into this incident continues.