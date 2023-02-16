Traffic stop led to assault of officer, charges say

Feb. 15—MANKATO — A Le Center man faces assault and other charges after a traffic stop led to an altercation with Mankato police, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Gene Forrest Wetch, 46, was charged with felonies in Blue Earth County District Court for assault, attempting to disarm a police officer and obstructing the legal process, as well as a misdemeanor for not properly securing a trailer and a petty misdemeanor for having lights out on a trailer.

A Mankato police officer reported pulling Wetch over around midnight Wednesday after observing his trailer had no working lights, according to a criminal complaint. The officer then said he saw the trailer's tongue had been cut off, the vehicle had no trailer hitch, the bolts used to attach the trailer were bent and appeared to be close to failing. In addition, the trailer had no visible registration on it.

When the officer pointed out the issue, he said Wetch grew aggressive, pushed him backward and grabbed at his neck. The complaint states the officer attempted to draw his Taser, but Wetch stopped him and attempted to take the Taser before the officer kicked him off.

More officers arrived and helped detain Wetch, according to the complaint. Wetch reportedly asked to speak with the officer and stated he could've killed him.

A police sergeant reported the officer had red marks on his necks afterward.

