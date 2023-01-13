How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel

MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago.

Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

A Superior Court judge recently sentenced Vasquez to an eight-year term for aggravated sexual assault. He must serve almost seven years before parole eligibility.

Vasquez admitted guilt under a plea agreement in June 2022.

“He told the court when entering the plea that he went into a Camber Lane home in June 1997 without authorization and sexually assaulted a woman who was there by herself,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

The woman told police she got out of bed to check on a noise, then confronted a man in the doorway to her darkened bedroom.

Kayla Bowen: A year later, family mourns teen's loss, awaits driver's sentencing

Mount Holly: Former youth pastor admits to blackmailing boys with nude photos

Crime in NJ: Burlington County man sentenced to prison for selling pesticides as false COVID protection

The victim tried to defend herself and was struck repeatedly by the intruder, causing vision damage in one eye, the statement said.

Police recovered DNA evidence after the 1997 attack, but found no match at the time in a national database.

After the 2019 traffic stop, Vasquez admitted guilt to contempt of a judicial order for driving without a license.

He was consequently ordered to provide a DNA sample, and Mount Laurel police were notified in August 2020 of a match to the sexual assault.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and collected another DNA sample from Vasquez. That matched the one from the 1997 investigation, the statement said.

Superior Court Judge Christopher Garrenger sentenced Vasquez at a Dec. 9 hearing in Mount Holly.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Rodolfo Vasquez of Pennsauken gets eight-year term for 1997 attack