Traffic stop led to "shelter indoors" on KSU Marietta campus Friday night

Apr. 10—A police chase that spilled onto Kennesaw State University's Marietta campus led to a lockdown on the campus for just under an hour Friday night, according to authorities.

Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesperson for the Cobb Police Department, told the MDJ officers stopped a driver on South Cobb Drive who "ended up running on foot from the stop onto the KSU Marietta campus."

As a result, students on the campus were asked to shelter indoors Friday night due to "a campus emergency situation," according to a tweet sent out by the KSU Office of Emergency Management.

After that tweet, sent at about 10:13 p.m. Friday, the office sent another: "Police are searching for a suspect on the MARIETTA CAMPUS who fled from Police. Unknown if person is armed. Please remain indoors."

Delk added officers apprehended the driver after searching the area.

"The all clear was given approximately an hour after the initial traffic stop," Delk said.