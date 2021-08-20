Traffic stop near GBHS yields suspected meth

Aug. 20—An alleged traffic violation prompted the Great Bend Police Department to stop Braden Holley, 18, around 7:43 p.m. Tuesday and the driver was later arrested on drug charges, GBPD reports.

The traffic stop was close enough to Great Bend High School for police to request a charge of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school. However, according to the Barton County Sheriff's Office, Holley was booked for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and driving with illegal tags. His bond was set at $300,000.

According to the GBPD, an officer made a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo in the 1900 block of Odell for a traffic violation. The Barton County Sheriff's Office K-9 "Maxx" was requested to respond. K-9 Maxx indicated to the presence of an illegal drug coming from the vehicle.

"The vehicle was searched, and a large amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana were in the vehicle," a news release on the GBPD Facebook page states. Holley was arrested and booked at the Barton County Detention Center.

Anyone with information in reference to this case, or any other criminal investigation, is encouraged to contact the Great Bend Police Department by calling 620-793-4120 or Barton County Crime Stoppers, 620-792-1300.