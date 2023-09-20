Traffic stop nets Dyersburg Police large amount of drugs, $2K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg Police say they seized a half pound of suspected methamphetamine and over $2,000 during a traffic stop over the weekend.

They said officers assigned to the streets crime unit were surveilling a home on Speedway Street Saturday night when they made the large drug bust and two arrests.

Police said Thomas Cross, 33, and John Morris, 40, were seen driving away from the residence and were pulled over for a traffic violation.

Along with the meth and money, officers said they found suspected Xanax bars, a suboxone strip, and digital scales inside their vehicle.

Monday, they released pictures of the drug seizure on Facebook.

Cross and Morris are facing several drug-related charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

