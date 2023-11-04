Traffic stop nets Dyersburg police illegal weapons, ammo, and drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A Dyersburg man was arrested Thursday for a gang injunction violation after police said they found illegal guns, ammo, and drugs inside his vehicle.

Jabrell Gauldin, 20, is also facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and being armed during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police said during a traffic stop, they recovered a loaded pistol with a conversion kit that turns the gun into a rifle, a loaded AK-47 with 28 rounds of ammunition, and suspected marijuana.

Investigators said Gaudlin is prohibited from being around firearms or drugs and is prohibited from being within the designated areas as defined by a gang injunction.

Dyersburg police said the injunction was issued through Dyer County Chancery Court at the request of the police department and District Attorney General Danny Goodman’s office.

Dyersburg is nearly 80 miles north of Memphis.

