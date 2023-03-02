Traffic stop nets multiple charges for Irons man

Mar. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — Multiple registrations issues led to an arrest and drug charges for an Irons man, according to a Michigan State Police press statement.

On Saturday before noon, troopers from the MSP Traverse City Post pulled over Tyler Dean Gumieny, 27, on Gonder Road near US-31 in Green Lake Township for multiple vehicle registration violations, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

The car was not registered, displayed a registration plate from another vehicle and did not have insurance, law enforcement said in a release. Troopers learned that Gurmieny also had a warrant out for his arrest in Grand Traverse County for controlled substance possession and found 12 hydrocodone pills and 1 clonazepam pill in the car, without a prescription.

He was taken by troopers to the Grand Traverse County Jail, and arraigned in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on Tuesday. Gurmieny was charged with: one count possession of narcotic with intent to deliver less than 25 grams, one count possession non-narcotic prescription, one count operate vehicle without security, one count operating an unregistered vehicle and one count unlawful use of registration plate.

He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, and released. His next scheduled court date is a pre-trial hearing on March 23.