Traffic stop for no vehicle registration leads to drug arrest

The Indiana State Police is investigating after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

Investigators said around 11 p.m. on Tuesday Trooper Tipton was patrolling near Main Street and Pierce Street in Liberty, Ind. And stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado for not displaying a license plate with registration.

>> Texas school shooting live updates: All victims were in same classroom

The driver was identified as Verlando Worfolk, 49, of Indianapolis.

According to a release, during the traffic stop, Trooper Tipton noticed some criminal indicators and asked for assistance of a K-9 unit to conduct a sweep of the vehicle.

The K-9 indicated a positive presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of Worfolk’s vehicle led to the discovery of four grams of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Worfolk was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana and is being housed in the Wayne County Jail.