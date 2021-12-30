Traffic stop north of Columbus leads to arrests

Dec. 30—COLUMBUS, Kan. — A traffic stop conducted by deputies Tuesday night north of Columbus resulted in the seizure of some methamphetamine, mushrooms, marijuana, miscellaneous prescription drugs and as some counterfeit money, and in the arrest of two suspects.

The Cherokee County deputy who conducted the stop just before 7 p.m. on Kansas Highway 7 purportedly noticed the driver and passenger attempting to switch positions. Further investigation determined that the license of the man who had been driving was suspended, according to news release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's office said about $2,000 worth of phony money was found in the car along with the drugs and drug paraphernalia. A child under the age of 10 was in the company of the two adult occupants.

Kenneth J. Jones, 31, and Bailey Britton, 24, both of Parsons, were taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, obtaining or selling prescription drugs, possession of hallucinogens, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Jones also was charged with possession of counterfeit currency and driving while suspended. Britton faces an additional count of obstructing justice.