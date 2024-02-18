Traffic stop in Oshkosh leads to arrest of Waushara County man for 4th OWI offense

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waushara County man was arrested on Sunday morning for OWI – 4th Offense after a traffic stop in Oshkosh where he admitted to drinking alcohol before driving.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) Northeast Region, 54-year-old Thomas J. Schneider was pulled over for a traffic violation around 2:40 a.m. on February 18 on HWY 44 near West 4th Avenue in Oshkosh.

Schneider, who is from Wautoma, reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol. Authorities say that Schneider refused to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and also to give consent for a blood draw when requested.

Subsequently, Scheider was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence (OWI), his fourth offense, and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

No additional information was provided.

