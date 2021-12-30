Traffic stop in Preble County leads to drug arrest of Indiana woman

Dec. 29—A Richmond, Indiana, woman is facing drug charges after a traffic stop last week turned up suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Heather Nicole Parks, 35, was charged in Eaton Municipal Court with aggravated possession of drugs; illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a government facility; aggravated trafficking in drugs; possession of fentanyl related compound; and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Preble County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle around 8:35 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 1300 block of North Barron Street in Eaton for a traffic violation.

During initial contact with the vehicle's occupants, criminal indicators were present. A K-9 team from the Camden Police Department responded to assist and the K-9 alerted to the vehicle, which allowed deputies to search it, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies reportedly found nearly two ounces of suspected meth, multiple syringes, a digital scale and distribution baggies, and arrested the passenger, identified as Parks.

While Parks was being booked into the Preble County Jail, deputies found she had approximately two grams of suspected fentanyl, the sheriff's office said.

She remains jailed on $10,000 cash bond.